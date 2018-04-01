Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AutoZone (AZO) Stock Price

Media headlines about AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AutoZone earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4018407662258 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

AutoZone stock traded up $11.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $648.69. 317,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,774. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $491.13 and a 1 year high of $797.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17,677.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.75 EPS. analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 49.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $710.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $810.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $819.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.28.

In other news, insider James C. Griffith sold 1,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $794.70, for a total value of $993,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William W. Graves sold 10,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.78, for a total transaction of $7,820,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,863.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $12,654,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

