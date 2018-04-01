BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media coverage about BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioMarin Pharmaceutical earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6207424521476 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $81.07. 1,099,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,192. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $14,274.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.24 million. analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.34.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,338,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,239,321.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,827. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

