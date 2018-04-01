Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Share Price

Press coverage about Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Utilities earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1056220497729 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,149.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.85 million. analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $191,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 2,263 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $163,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Company provides natural gas distribution and transmission; natural gas supply, gathering, processing and marketing; electric distribution and generation; propane distribution; propane and crude oil wholesale marketing; steam generation, and other energy-related services.

