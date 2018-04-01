Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Choice Hotels (CHH) Share Price

Media headlines about Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Choice Hotels earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.4559156171009 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $80.15 on Friday. Choice Hotels has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $4,562.38, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.42.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Choice Hotels had a negative return on equity of 68.40% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $237.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Choice Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase cut Choice Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS upgraded Choice Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $254,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $804,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,995 shares of company stock worth $4,992,967. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

