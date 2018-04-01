FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FactSet Research Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.90373093987 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,774. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $155.09 and a one year high of $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7,782.17, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $9,524,838.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,759.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,001. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

