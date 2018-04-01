Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stock Price

News headlines about Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gaming and Leisure Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3816548526162 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,136.57, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $240.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $43.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

In related news, CFO William J. Clifford acquired 54,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,801,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 320,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Carlino acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,388,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,255,006.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-gaming-and-leisure-properties-glpi-stock-price.html.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.