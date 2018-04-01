Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Northern Trust (NTRS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northern Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 45.5027967565606 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Shares of NTRS traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.13. 925,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,605. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23,264.27, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen N. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,061,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $315,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,457 shares of company stock worth $20,188,250. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

