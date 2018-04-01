Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Resonant earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.1182347856081 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Resonant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Resonant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Resonant stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,982. Resonant has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 126.81% and a negative net margin of 3,315.93%. equities analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,803.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,599.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $39,691.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,663.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock worth $199,401 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

