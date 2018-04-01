Textron (NYSE:TXT) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Media coverage about Textron (NYSE:TXT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Textron earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.2993577353807 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of TXT stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $58.97. 1,815,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,714. The company has a market cap of $15,436.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Textron has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $62.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Textron will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on Textron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

