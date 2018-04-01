Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact VF (VFC) Share Price

Press coverage about VF (NYSE:VFC) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the textile maker an impact score of 45.6198584117535 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 3,073,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,402.66, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. VF has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. analysts forecast that VF will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut VF from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

