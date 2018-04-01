Voya Financial (VOYA) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.14

News stories about Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Voya Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.1624854726272 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8,686.20, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $283,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,630.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $45,439.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,110.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

