Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect WABCO (NYSE:WBC) Share Price

Media stories about WABCO (NYSE:WBC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WABCO earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 44.571890566302 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of WBC stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.23. WABCO has a 1-year low of $111.68 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,193.50, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.20. WABCO had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that WABCO will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WABCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $114,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,781.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

