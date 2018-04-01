Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) Stock Price

Media stories about America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. America Movil SAB de CV earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47.5222545348124 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AMX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 2,112,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $63,067.29, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. America Movil SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). America Movil SAB de CV had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. sell-side analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Santander raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About America Movil SAB de CV

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

