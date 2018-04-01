Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Price

News stories about ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ArcBest earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.1332770213916 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 497,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,800. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $821.83, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $710.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-arcbest-arcb-stock-price.html.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.