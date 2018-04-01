bluebird bio (BLUE) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News stories about bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. bluebird bio earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7070343138276 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.20.

BLUE stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $170.75. 930,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,098. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $236.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,534.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.06.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $611,454.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,421.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total transaction of $4,897,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,376.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,598 shares of company stock valued at $13,656,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-bluebird-bio-blue-share-price-updated.html.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.