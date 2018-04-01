Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huntington Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.8267433945398 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.75 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 7,864,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,312,946. The company has a market capitalization of $16,645.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

