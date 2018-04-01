Kinder Morgan Management (KMR) Receives News Impact Score of 0.19

Media stories about Kinder Morgan Management (NYSE:KMR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kinder Morgan Management earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.5753104678248 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE KMR remained flat at $$104.71 during midday trading on Friday. Kinder Morgan Management has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $104.71.

Get Kinder Morgan Management alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-kinder-morgan-management-kmr-stock-price-updated.html.

About Kinder Morgan Management

Kinder Morgan Management, LLC is a limited partner in Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P (KMP), and manages and controls its business and affairs pursuant to a delegation of control agreement. Kinder Morgan G.P., Inc, of which Kinder Morgan, Inc indirectly owns all of the outstanding common equity, is the general partner of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.