Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Macerich (MAC) Stock Price

Media stories about Macerich (NYSE:MAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Macerich earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.9322417209909 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

MAC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Macerich to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,038. Macerich has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7,890.53, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.11). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

