Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Macy’s (NYSE:M) Share Price

Media headlines about Macy’s (NYSE:M) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3231285892827 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Macy’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

M stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 9,886,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,627,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,064.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Felicia Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marna C. Whittington sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,392 shares of company stock worth $3,173,164. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

