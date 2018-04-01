Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nordson (NDSN) Share Price

Headlines about Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nordson earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.2400089160381 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Nordson to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.40.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 175,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7,904.04, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Nordson has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Nordson had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $550.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 55,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $7,599,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,339,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $6,855,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,955,873.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,003 shares of company stock worth $26,852,329. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

