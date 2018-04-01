Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plains All American Pipeline earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.0676709302321 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $22.03. 2,218,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,754. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $15,976.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-plains-all-american-pipeline-paa-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.