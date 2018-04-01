Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Price

Media stories about Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pyxis Tankers earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0272478040505 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,362. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

