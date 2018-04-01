Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Headlines about Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1083899621573 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. 766,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,637. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7,374.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.48 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

