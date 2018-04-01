Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Weibo (WB) Share Price

Press coverage about Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Weibo earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 46.0306562179679 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

WB traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.54. 2,127,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,904. The company has a market cap of $26,444.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 2.57. Weibo has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. Weibo had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

