Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Share Price

News headlines about Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aldeyra Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.3172850452587 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $7.50 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 20.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company’s principal activities include raising capital and research and development activities. The Company’s segment is the identification and development of a treatment for diseases related to high levels of aldehydes.

