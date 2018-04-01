Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allergan earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9447326781868 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allergan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Allergan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.73 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.02.

AGN stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.29. 2,860,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,651. Allergan has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $256.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58,621.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. research analysts predict that Allergan will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, insider Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Meury sold 58,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $9,457,144.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

