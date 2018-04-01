Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CAE (CAE) Stock Price

News headlines about CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CAE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.1730712872951 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.59. 203,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,914. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4,988.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. CAE had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

CAE declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,350,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

