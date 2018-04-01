Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Centene (NYSE:CNC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Centene earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1969575281299 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.87. 2,105,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,361. The company has a market capitalization of $18,731.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. Centene has a 1 year low of $69.20 and a 1 year high of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Centene will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.28.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $490,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-centene-cnc-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.