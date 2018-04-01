Copart (CPRT) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

Media headlines about Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Copart earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2451241401504 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CPRT stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,888. Copart has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,815.46, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Copart had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Copart will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 68,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $2,950,013.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $676,516.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $169,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

