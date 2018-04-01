Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dell Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6035753701658 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DVMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE:DVMT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.21. 1,441,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56,326.82, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.83. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.17 per share, with a total value of $430,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,317,833.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David I. Goulden sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $411,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

