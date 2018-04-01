First Acceptance (FAC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Acceptance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2907738766111 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE FAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 62,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,597. First Acceptance has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Russell purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Russell bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 227,115 shares of company stock worth $210,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues automobile insurance policies to individuals who are categorized as non-standard based primarily on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

