Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Godaddy earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.1157601976999 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,368. The company has a market capitalization of $10,314.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.57. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.47 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.87%. sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Godaddy in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $2,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 13,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $796,933.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,683,920 shares of company stock valued at $808,579,114 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

