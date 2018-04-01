Linear Technology (LLTC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Linear Technology (NASDAQ:LLTC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Linear Technology earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.0533789441253 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LLTC stock remained flat at $$65.00 during trading on Friday. Linear Technology has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $65.76.

About Linear Technology

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others.

