Loews (NYSE:L) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Loews (NYSE:L) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Loews earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.8062677329659 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Desjardins cut shares of Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. 1,470,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,479. Loews has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,352.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Loews’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. analysts predict that Loews will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $370,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,990,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,055,945.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $697,655 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

