Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) Share Price

Media stories about Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.2669749308085 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of SMFG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.50. 1,940,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $60,097.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.30. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals.

