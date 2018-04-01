Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact XPO Logistics (XPO) Stock Price

Headlines about XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. XPO Logistics earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.8292668304142 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America set a $103.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,210.38, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.41.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

