Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Share Price

Press coverage about Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allegion earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 44.5946701950044 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Allegion stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 807,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,308. Allegion has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8,118.33, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Allegion had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 126.46%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

In other Allegion news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $887,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Kemp sold 14,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $1,274,754.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,520.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $4,924,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

