Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Atomera (ATOM) Stock Price

News stories about Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atomera earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.6281583693195 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,990. Atomera has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.00.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Rolf Stadheim bought 24,800 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $136,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,208.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,934. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-atomera-atom-share-price-updated.html.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated, formerly MEARS Technologies, Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and licensing of processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology, named Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is a thin film of reengineered silicon, typically 100 to 300 angstroms (or approximately 20 to 60 silicon atomic unit cells) thick.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.