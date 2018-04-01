Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian National Railway earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0116080572094 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,387. The company has a market capitalization of $54,129.73, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.59 and a 12-month high of $85.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3665 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

