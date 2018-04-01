iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (NASDAQ:CSJ) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (NASDAQ:CSJ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.4079869161374 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CSJ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,254. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

