Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect L3 Technologies (LLL) Stock Price

Media headlines about L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. L3 Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.2853867681001 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

L3 Technologies stock traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.00. 650,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,522. L3 Technologies has a 1 year low of $159.43 and a 1 year high of $218.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16,270.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. analysts forecast that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total transaction of $361,169.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $8,124,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,013 shares of company stock valued at $107,077,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

