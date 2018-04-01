PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.09

Media stories about PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PetSmart earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.1906922263003 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PETM stock remained flat at $$82.98 on Friday. PetSmart has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

About PetSmart

PetSmart, Inc is a United States-based company, which is a pet retailer of services and solutions for the needs of pets. The Company provides a range of pet food and pet products. The Company offers dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption services in-store.

