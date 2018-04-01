Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Safeway (SWY) Stock Price

Media stories about Safeway (NYSE:SWY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Safeway earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.8149235671835 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

SWY stock remained flat at $$35.10 on Friday. Safeway has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

Safeway Company Profile

Safeway Inc, is an food and drug retail company. The Company owns and operates GroceryWorks.com Operating Company, LLC, an online grocery channel doing business under the names Safeway.com and Vons.com. Blackhawk, a majority-owned subsidiary of Safeway, is a prepaid payment network utilizing proprietary technology to offer gift cards, other prepaid products and payment services.

