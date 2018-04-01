Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Share Price

Press coverage about Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tyler Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.5276686066947 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,995.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.97. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $8,571,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.71, for a total transaction of $1,527,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,582 shares of company stock worth $23,816,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-tyler-technologies-tyl-stock-price-updated.html.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.