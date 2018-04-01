AMETEK (AME) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about AMETEK (NYSE:AME) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMETEK earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6928209994142 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. 851,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,574.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $234,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total transaction of $391,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,526.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

