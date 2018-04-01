Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Biogen earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.8088454318565 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer set a $350.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.07.

BIIB traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,775. Biogen has a 12 month low of $244.28 and a 12 month high of $370.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57,930.18, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). Biogen had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $386,711.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total transaction of $1,922,518.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,631.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,128 shares of company stock worth $2,601,512 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

