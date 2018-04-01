Burlington (BURL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Burlington (NYSE:BURL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Burlington earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6636521058402 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Burlington in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Burlington in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Wells Fargo set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Burlington and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Burlington and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Shares of Burlington stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,892. Burlington has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a market cap of $9,087.22, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.08. Burlington had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 754.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Burlington will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $2,516,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,236. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

