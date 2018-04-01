Centene (CNC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Centene (NYSE:CNC) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Centene earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1062490594462 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Centene from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centene from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

CNC stock traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,361. The firm has a market cap of $18,731.43, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene has a 52 week low of $69.20 and a 52 week high of $112.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. equities analysts predict that Centene will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $490,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $2,815,209 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

