Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Goodyear Tire and Rubber earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.9772352033474 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 3,525,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,429. The company has a market cap of $6,391.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim set a $32.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire and Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

