Liberty Global plc – Class A (LBTYA) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.10

Media coverage about Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global plc – Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7739790232048 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global plc – Class A had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc – Class A will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc – Class A announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $228,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,081.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

